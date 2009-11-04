The Government Spent $300 BILLION To Prop Up Housing This Year

Joe Weisenthal

This chart, from a CBO report (below), details all the ways your taxdollars go towards propping up the housing bubble (via Justin Fox). What do we get for all this intervention? Goldman Sachs has estimated that the government adds 5% to the price of the average home. Gee, and you thought the government was interested in more housing affordability. Ha!

housing house

11-03-HousingPrograms_forWebPosting

