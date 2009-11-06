How The Government Is Manipulating And Distorting Markets In Everything

A recent CBO report estimated that the government spends about $300 billion to intervene in the housing market each year. That’s based on a range of activities, from direct subsidies to homebuyers, to the mortgage interest tax deduction, and the backstop of Fannie and Freddie.



And thus it’s no surprise that the housing market doesn’t work like other markets, and that we had a major bubble there. Even now, Goldman Sachs estimates, the government is adding at least 5% to the cost of each home, through its various “affordability” measures.

But it’s not just housing. Virtually every important sector of the economy is being manipulated in some way.

Help-For-Homeowners Last night, the Senate voted to extend the Help-For-Homeowners $8,000 homebuyer subsidy. Except rather than just extend it, they expanded it to more families. This is such a horrible piece of legislation, we're not sure where to begin. First, it's another pro-housing measure, designed to keep the bubble going. Bad.

We're going to get the same hangover that we saw from Cash-For-Clunkers. When it looked like the tax credit might not be extended, there was a huge fall-off in new mortgage applications.

It also helps homebuilders specifically. Sorry, but homebuilders (that is, the people who keep adding to our glut) are the LAST people we want to be stimulating.

By letting homebuyers use the tax credit in lieu of a down payment, we're opening up ourselves to all the same fraud and unqualified buyers like we saw last time around. Cash-For-Clunkers Cash-For-Clunkers has been a great lesson in economics, and the distortive powers of well-intentioned government programs. While it has seemingly revived the auto industry, an analysis from Edmunds.com also suggests it ended up costing taxpayers $24,000 per additional marginal car (for what's ostensibly only a $4,500 subsidy). By pulling demand forward, we've guaranteed ourselves a sever drop-off in activity (getting us nowhere). What's more, Cash-For-Clunkers drove up the price of used cars (the trade-in cars got scrapped, thus reducing the supply) so the scheme benefitted one set of carbuyers, but at the expense of poorer ones who have to buy used. Printing money Of course, we should take a step back. The most basic form of market manipulation comes from the Fed, through its use of the printing press. The creation of more dollars affects the price of everything, though in particular it affects housing (because that extra money flows through banks, and creating mortgages is one of their prime activities), as well as imports like crude oil -- after all, if you're going to sell something to someone buying in dollars, you'll sell for more, knowing the currency will be weaker in the future. Food The government's manipulation of the food supply is extremely insidious, because in this case, we actually have the illusion of cheaper food. We subsidise corn and soy out the wazoo. The upshot is that the least healthy foods (sugary sodas, bread, rice, candy, fast food, etc.) are the cheapest things around. It's the reason we're all so damn fat, and the only folks who benefit are big agribusinesses and farmers. Goods that are actually healthy: Green vegetables, high-quality meats, etc. don't get the same kind of support, so while they're healthier for you, you're discouraged to consume them. And bonus: Because the government subsidizes healthcare (next slide), there's not much of a discouragement to gorging yourself like crazy. Healthcare Healthcare is one of the worst inflation culprits. No matter what the rest of the economy is doing, prices march higher, and more and more folks are kicked off insurance rolls. Ironically, the reason for this is that the government tries so hard to make the market more equitable! Just look at all the ways the government manipulates this market: The patent system is highly arbitrary, and it encourages pharmaceutical companies to spend tons of money on legal expenses, rather than research.

Medicare and Medicaid attempt to set rates for doctors and services.

The government establishes state-wide monopolies for insurance companies, discouraginging competition.

The government gives subsidies to employers to buy health insurance, thus disadvantaging independent workers. TALF This is kind of taking place behind the scenes, but the Fed's TALF program, a scheme designed to give leverage to real estate asset buyers is known to be inflating the value of toxic assets on bank balance sheets. Multiple analysts cited the program for a big rise, this summer, in the value of various AAA mortgage backed securities. Thus, thanks to taxpayer intervention, the zombie banks live on, masquerading among the healthy. Extended Unemployment Benefits In addition to the Help-For-Homeowners extension, the government continues to extend unemployment benefits to laid-off jobseekers. On the surface, this doesn't seem particularly egregious or wrong, but even it has negative effects. There's evidence that extending unemployment benefits increase the jobless rate, and indeed recent anecdotal evidence indicates that temp staffers (a traditional early-stage recovery area) are having a hard time hiring due to employees opting to remain on unemployment. College Education is another thing that, like healthcare, keeps spiraling higher every year, despite the fact that the government tries like crazy to make it equitable. Gee, we wonder if there's a connection there. Of course, the government goes all out subsidizing education through various grants, guaranteed student loans and other forms of financial aid. It sounds great, at first. Students love the seemingly free pass to an expensive college. But then they have to pay the piper. They get out of school with years and years of student debt to pay. And that pricetag is insanely high, because they didn't care about price at the time of entry. And since school seems free, you get students going into all kinds of ridiculous, non-paying majors, like theatre and keg-standing (just kidding). It's never been more clear that an expensive education is a dicey investment, but rather than encourage a cheaper system, where students are pushed towards cheap and local vocational schools, we're actually expanding all these schemes. Guaranteed Green Car Loans You know about the bailouts for big auto, but the government is also trying to subsidise the nascent green-car industry. Major players like Fisker and Tesla have received government-backed loans from the DOE. Of course, a government-backed loan is basically just free money, in the sense that there's no risk at all to the lender. Temporary Liquidity Guarantee Program Another version of the same idea, this time it's with banks though. Through the FDIC -- which is basically, totally broke -- gigantic financials that should be shrinking violently are able to raise government guaranteed money. So, it's like, you can loan money to GE (GE) or Citigroup (C) in the form of a bond, but really the health of those firms is irrelevent. The government promises to pay the loan. The real losers are the healthy financial institutions like Berkshire Hathaway. As Warren Buffett noted earlier this year, he's paying more for capital than the sickest companies because he doesn't have access to that backing. Bottom line Politicians of both parties pay lip service to the market, but in the end, regulators and politicians think they know better how the market should behave. And as long as that's going on (which will be forever), we'll keep having ridiculous inflation, undesirable side affects and bubbles. Now don't miss: Places To Go If The World Goes To Hell >>

