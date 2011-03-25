How The Girl Scouts Built Their Cookie Empire

Once upon a time an Oregon Girl Scout troop organised a bake sale.



Nearly a century later, the Girl Scouts of the USA command a $700 million cookie empire, unloading 200 million boxes a year, according to company literature.

The Girl Scouts built their booming business thanks to decades of smart organizational choices, good products and an unbeatable brand image.

This incredible growth story is a model for non-profit and for-profit companies.

