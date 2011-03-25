How The Girl Scouts Built Their Cookie Empire

Once upon a time an Oregon Girl Scout troop organised a bake sale.
Nearly a century later, the Girl Scouts of the USA command a $700 million cookie empire, unloading 200 million boxes a year, according to company literature.
The Girl Scouts built their booming business thanks to decades of smart organizational choices, good products and an unbeatable brand image.
This incredible growth story is a model for non-profit and for-profit companies.
A troop of scouts in Muskogee, Oklahoma organizes a cookie-based fundraiser in at their local high school and an idea is born.
A regional director for the Girl Scouts of Chicago composes a simple cookie recipe and publishes it in the nation-wide newsletter The American Girl.
All 2000 Girl Scout troops in America gain access to a common formula, a recipe that most closely resembles a simple sugar cookie.
Girl Scout Troops in Philadelphia and New York City begin to use the cookie selling model to promote the marketing and sales skills of their local troops.
The Philadelphia troop concocts the idea to bake the cookies commercially and market them in the windows of local utility companies.
The National headquarters of Girls Scouts of America hatches a new plan of baking all Girl Scout cookies in commercial bakeries, shortening the lag time in cookie production and increasing the sales inventory for troops across the nation.
Within a year, roughly 125 local chapters register the initiations of cookie sales drives using the commercially baked cookies.
The Girl Scouts make a change in their growing their empire to assist in the war shortage. In addition to selling their cookies (48 to a box!), they also collect and distribute a number of things like war bonds, flour eggs, and cans of animal fat.
Cookie sales continue apace but are effected by the constraints of the war effort.
To strengthen their branding opportunities, the organisation adds three new recipes to their repertoire; 'Shortbreads', 'Peanut Butter Sandwich' and the iconic 'Thin Mints.'
By 1956, there are 6 varieties in total and Girl Scouts are selling them nationwide to an eager public.
As baby boomers swell the ranks of troops throughout America, sales of cookies increase as more and more individual chapters grow in membership and take up cookie sales.
The National HQ becomes a de facto headquarters to a wildly successful chain of decentralized revenue streams as revenue grows.
The caramel, coconut and chocolate covered cookie is released during America's Bicentennial year and will go on to account for 19% of the total sales of Girl Scout cookies by 2010,
National HQ makes a decision to make all packaging, pricing and quality uniform across all chapters. They also eliminate contracts with a number of commercial bakeries in order to more closely monitor their production.
All cookie boxes are re-designed to illustrate the good works that Girl Scouts are able to perform with the revenue generated from their sales.
A nation with a growing addiction finds it even more difficult to refuse the darling sales pitch.
By the 1980's, Girl Scout cookies are such a major player on the market that one of the country's largest commercial bakery companies, Keebler, makes a decision to up their partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA and by 2008 will be one of only two licensed producers of Girl Scout cookies.
In 1998, HQ introduced 'age appropriate awards' for cookie sales activity at the end of the 90's that gave their army of salesladies a new incentive to close as many deals as possible during the short, seasonal sales windows.
Badges include the Cookie Count, Smart Cookie, The Cookie Connection, Cookie Biz and, for serious salesladies, Cookies & Dough.
After responding to the Trans-Fat controversy of 2005 (Girl Scout cookies, like almost everything else, contained Trans-Fats) by making their product more health-friendly and publishing the nutritional content of every variety on every box, National HQ stepped up their profile in the 21st Century. In a sign of embracing the marketing realities of today, cookies are sold online and scouts will be hawking cookies at 'Pop Up Stores' in NYC through May.
Revenue from the sales of Girl Scout cookies has been around $700 million since 1999, based on sales of 200 million boxes at $3.50 per box.
For each box sold, 75% of the money goes to the local council, while 25% goes to bakeries. National HQ also receives royalties for licensing.
Of the millions of boxes sold every year, the most current breakdown of sales and revenue by variety looks like this:
- Thin Mints- $175 million
- Samoas (Caramel deLites)- $133 million
- Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties) - $91 million
- Do-si-dos/Savannahs (Peanut Butter Sandwiches)- $71 million
- Trefoils (Shortbread)- $63 million
- Other Varieties- $167 million
NOTE: Some councils of the Girl Scouts recently phased out Dulce de Leche, Thank U Berry Munch, All Abouts, Sugar-Free Chocolate Chip.
