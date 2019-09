Good chart in the latest Markit Eurozone PMI report.



As you can see, the scene on the periphery is pretty ugly, but the situation for France and Germany, growth-wise, is hardly better.

Nominally things aren’t quite as bad, but the direction is exactly the same. Down.

