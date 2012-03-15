How 'The Fifth Element' Predicted Lady Gaga And Everything Else About Modern Life—Back in '97

Photo: Screengrab

“The Fifth Element,” released in 1997, is on virtually no one’s list of all-time great movies, and yet it continues to run in virtual permanent rotation on cable TV.Since its release, the special effects epic — in which Bruce Willis‘ taxi driver must save Milla Jovovich‘s doomsday saviour from marauding aliens — has grossed $263 million worldwide.



It’s still hugely popular: 925 people have reviewed it on Amazon and it still carries four-and-a-half stars out of five. People are still adding new reviews to the retail site every few days — even though it’s now 15 years old.

Surprisingly, considering its nonsensical plot and feeble acting, it was a critical hit, too: Roger Ebert, writing for the Chicago Sun-Times, said at its release: “I would not have missed seeing this film, and I recommend it for its richness of imagery.” It sure was pretty to look at (and the movie is equally entertaining with the sound off.)

But what explains “Fifth Element”‘s endurance, both with TV programmers and the audiences whom they expect to watch the movie repeatedly? Here’s one possibility: by chance, “Fifth Element” touches on all the major angsts and dramas of modern American life, such as terrorists, Doomsday and cruise ships.

