Here's The First Slide Deck 'The Facebook' Used To Pitch Ads In 2004

Here’s an unusual Facebook advertising artifact.



Jack Marshall at Digiday got his hands on the original slides that first Facebook investor, and first CFO, Eduardo Saverin used to pitch Facebook in 2004 to advertisers.

The site was only two months old. It had 70,000 users and was at 20 colleges.

Saverin was pushing IAB standard ad units rather than social ads and “was asking for ad commitments of around $80,000 for targeted display ad placements that would reach ‘thousands’ of users.”

Here’s one of the slides, so you can get a taste of Saverin’s pitch. You can check out the full deck at Digiday >

Photo: Digiday Screengrab

