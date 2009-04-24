How The Economist Is Like Coffee Made With Cat Poop

Since news-breaking weeklies are now useless, magazines Time and Newsweek say they want to become more opinionated thought-leaders like the Economist.



But Vanity Fair‘s Matt Pressman says there are four reasons “Time and Newsweek will never be the Economist.”

These include:

There aren’t that many readers up for grabs

They can’t win over the finance crowd

They don’t understand what The Economist is

The best reason Matt comes up with, is that those magazines “they can’t match the snob appeal”of the Economist:



“The Economist is like that exotic coffee that comes from beans that have been eaten and shat out undigested by an Indonesian civet cat, and Time and Newsweek are like Starbucks — millions of people enjoy them, but it’s not a point of pride.”

