How This Family Raised 19 Kids Without Going Into Debt

You’d think with 21 mouths to feed and 20 acres worth of property to maintain, a modest family like TLC’s The Duggars would be right behind Octomom Nadya Suleman in the welfare line. Think again.



Before they started reeling in royalties from their hit TV show, the family lived 100 per cent debt free – even when patriarch Jim Bob was scraping by at a local grocery store and they could barely afford a vacuum cleaner.

