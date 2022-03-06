Here’s how the cast of ‘The Dropout’ compares to the real-life people they’re portraying

“Lost” star Naveen Andrews plays Theranos president and COO Sunny Balwani.

Sunny Balwani is the former president and COO of Theranos who first met Holmes in Beijing when she was studying in Stanford’s summer Mandarin program.

Balwani, who was 20 years Holmes’ senior, had a romantic relationship with Holmes during their time at Theranos. Their relationship, and the fact that they lived together, was never revealed to Theranos investors.

During Holmes’ fraud trial, prosecutors revealed text messages between the pair. In 2016, Balwani texted Holmes: “You live in my eyes. I see you everywhere. Pray we get time of joy and happiness and carefreeness like birds soon.”

Holmes has testified that Balwani was emotionally and physically abusive to her over the course of their relationship. Balwani has denied Holmes’ allegations.