Ever Wondered Where Your Dollar Goes?

Grad students at Northwestern made an awesome video showing the path of dollar bills across America (via Brainpickings.org).



The data comes from the ubiquitous Where’s George bill-tracking program, which it turns out says more about human traffic patterns than economics.

Here’s highlights from the snazzy video:

1:20 Where dollar bills go

2:02 Where people go

2:30 Computer determine the true communities in America

Don’t miss: 10 Awesome Features Of The New $100 Bill

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.