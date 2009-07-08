How The DOE Is Spending Your $38+ Billion Of Stimulus

Rolling Stone posed this question to Department of Energy chief Steven Chu, : “How do you launch an energy revolution inside an ageing corrupt Cold War bureaucracy like the DOE?”

Answer: With gobs of money.

The DOE has $38 billion in stimulus cash to dispense between now and September 2010. The department is also authorised to make $140 billion in loans to clean-tech companies.

In the past, the DOE was a slow-moving agency that struggled to get money out the door. Before taking over, Steven Chu promised to shovel money out the door with unprecedented speed.

He kept his word. Over $50 billion has already been committed. About half is from the stimulus, the rest from previously approved energy acts.

Here’s where it’s going →

