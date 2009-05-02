How The Disney-Hulu Deal Got Done

Nicholas Carlson
  • Greg Coleman’s Yahoo compensation [PaidContent]
  • MTV shares ad revenue with Facebook and Twitter [PaidContent]
  • How the DIsney-Hulu deal got done [MediaMemo]
  • New AOL ad boss Jeff Levick  say his job is to “make it easier for advertisers to understand the value we bring and make it easier to buy” [Mediaweek]
  • What Can Adorable Robots Teach Us About Altruism? [NYT]
  • 10 lessons from a failed startup [VentureBeat]
  • The business case for data-portability [Socialized]

