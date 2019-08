Science journalist Carl Zimmer explains how the revolutionary new genome editing tool CRISPR works.

Zimmer is a columnist for The New York Times and the author of “A Planet of Viruses.”

Produced by Alex Kuzoian and Jessica Orwig

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.