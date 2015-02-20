The Container Store trains workers to ask this question so you'll spend more money

Many retail workers ask customers questions like “how are you doing?” or “do you need help finding anything?”

The Container Store’s fleet takes it a step further.

The company, which is known for its excellent pay and benefits, sends all full-time workers to a weeklong training session, reports Susan Berfield at Bloomberg Businessweek.

The company trains workers to ask customers a specific question, according to Businessweek.

“Sales staff are taught that customers usually need more than they think they do — not just the metaphorical glass of water, but sunscreen and a hat,” Berfield writes. “No one ever asks: ‘How are you?’ or ‘Looking for anything in particular?'”

Instead, they ask “What space are you trying to organise?'”

The logic behind this is that customers “usually need more than they think they do,” according to Businessweek.

Asking customers about a room or space instead of a specific item means that the worker can try and sell more products.

For instance, if the customer says they’re looking for a way to organise their closet, the worker could recommend different hangers, boxes, and shelves.

The company is trying to boost sales.

“Our average customer doesn’t shop as much as we’d like her to,” Chief Financial Officer Jodi Taylor told Shelly Banjo at The Wall Street Journal.

Executives hope that high-end purchases, such as $US2,000 closets, will save the brand.

The company’s average sale per customer right now is $US60, Banjo writes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.