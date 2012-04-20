Inside Bugatti's Factory, Where The World's Fastest Cars Are Built

Photo: via CarBuzz

It has 16 cylinders, 1,001 horsepower, goes from 0-60 in 2.5 seconds, a top speed of 253 miles per hour, and a starting price of well over $1 million.The Bugatti Veyron is made of incredible numbers. What began as a mere idea deep within the Volkswagen Group has grown to become the equivalent of the Concorde for the road.



Click here to go inside the factory >

In the early 20th century, the Bugatti name was synonymous with performance. Frenchman Ettore Bugatti founded the company in 1909 and built some of the most legendary performance and touring cars ever. However, misfortunes and changes in markets forced them to shut down in 1952.

But the company has been resurrected twice. In the late 1980s, Italian businessman Romano Artoli purchased the rights to the name and built the EB110 supercar. But the company shut down in 1995.

In 1998, Volkswagen bought the name, and unleashed a slew of concept cars on the show circuit. Starting in 2001, they decided to make the fastest car in the world in a bespoke factory in Molsheim, France.

But how they make and test the Veyron is unlike any other car in the world.

