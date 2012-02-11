How The Brooklyn Navy Yard Has Become The National Model For Creating Manufacturing Jobs

In a time of diminished manufacturing jobs in the United States and high unemployment, many Americans are wondering if the times of actually making things in this country are gone forever.



There’s at least one person who may have the answer.

“The days of the smoke stacks are gone,” says Andrew Kimball, president of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation (BNYDC). But it’s clear from the 300 acres and 40 buildings he leases to small and medium-size businesses at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, that manufacturing isn’t.

We recently visited the Navy Yard to see how the BNYDC is reviving this once-industrial hub in New York and perhaps creating a model for a new type of manufacturing in the United States.

Watch the video below.

Produced by Robert Libetti & Kamelia Angelova

