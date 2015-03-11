The most important economic question about the Apple Watch has been answered

The most important question about the Apple Watch is obviously, “How will it affect CPI?”

Adam Ozimek has the answer:

Right now, these items don’t fit into a specific consumer wearable category, but are put into other, existing categories based on their features.

For example, fitness trackers are a wearable that the BLS has been dealing with for years. These can end up in the jewelry category if they closely resemble watches, or in the sporting goods category if they don’t. Alternatively, if they are not stand-alone wearables but are tethered to a cell phone they can end up under the cell phone accessory category, which falls under the broader series “Telephone hardware, calculators, and other consumer information items.”

It’s in this last category — cell phone accessories — that the BLS is planning to put the Apple Watch. It came to this decision in part by thinking about the outlets where people will be buying the watch, primarily at the Apple Store.