10 facts about the Apple Watch that show Apple's obsessive attention to detail

Lisa Eadicicco
Apple watch tim cookRobert Galbraith / REUTERS

Apple is known for its attention to detail — the company prides itself on it.

That’s evident when you look at a product like the MacBook Air or the iPhone, but it’s bound to be an even deal with the Apple Watch.

That’s because the Apple Watch, unlike Apple’s other products, is made to be visible and worn rather than tucked away inside your pocket.

So it’s not surprising to learn that Apple went to great lengths to make sure its Apple Watch feels more like a timepiece than a gadget.

Here are some surprising facts about how the Apple Watch was made and its materials that show Apple’s attention to detail.

The Link bracelet for the Apple Watch took nine hours to make.

Source: Apple

For the Watch Edition models, Apple made a new type of gold alloy that it says is twice as hard as standard alloys.

Source: Apple

The Apple Watch's Modern Buckle is made of the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars Rover spacecraft.

Source: Apple

Apple made stainless steel even harder through a cold forging process. The result is a new material that's 80% more durable than regular stainless steel.

Source: Apple

The Apple Watch Sport is made of the same aluminium as competition bicycles.

Source: Apple

It took Apple's industrial design chief Jony Ive a whole year to decide that the watch's straps should click into slots.

Source: The New Yorker

The grooves in each Apple Watch band are precision-engineered.

Source: Apple

To make the Sport edition, Apple heats a type of ceramic called Zarconia at 2,640 degrees Fahrenheit. That's hotter than lava, which can reach temperatures of 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit according to LiveScience.

Source: Apple, LiveScience

The glass covering the Sport Edition's screen is the same type of glass used for the windows of high speed trains and space shuttles.

Source: Apple

Apple made a new type of display for the watch that uses blacks that are deeper than those in the iPhone's screen to make images more vivid.

Source: The New Yorker

