10 facts about the Apple Watch that show Apple's obsessive attention to detail

Apple is known for its attention to detail — the company prides itself on it.

That’s evident when you look at a product like the MacBook Air or the iPhone, but it’s bound to be an even deal with the Apple Watch.

That’s because the Apple Watch, unlike Apple’s other products, is made to be visible and worn rather than tucked away inside your pocket.

So it’s not surprising to learn that Apple went to great lengths to make sure its Apple Watch feels more like a timepiece than a gadget.

Here are some surprising facts about how the Apple Watch was made and its materials that show Apple’s attention to detail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.