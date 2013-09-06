How The Appearances Of Leading Australian Politicians Have Changed In An Era Of Power Struggles

Bill Shorten has been faced with some tough choices, which at very least would have led to a few more wrinkles.

Most recently, he sided with Kevin Rudd over Julia Gillard when the PM re-took power. He had been a staunch supporter of Gillard in all the previous attempts on her job. And right up until the ballot, he was still saying he had her back. Until he emerged from the caucus room and told everyone he actually backed K-Rudd.

Shorten, a former leader of the ACTU, is a key power broker in the Labor Party. Some have dubbed him the 'King Maker.'

It's pretty much accepted that it would have been very hard for him to back Rudd over Gillard, which he said he did to give Labor the best chance at the election -- not that he was a big fan of Rudd.

Here he is, all the way back in 2006, when he was head of the the Australian Council of Trade Unions.