How The AP Bought Sarah Palin's Book Early, Ripped Off Its Spine, And Beat Everyone Else To The Story

Remember when Sarah Palin complained about the AP’s handling of her book, wondering how they were able to report on it before it had even hit shelves?



Here’s how.

TPMMuckaker: Mike Oreskes, a senior managing editor, offers staffers a description of the AP’s own work tracking down and fact checking the book and it reads like a spy thriller:

“The AP was determined to get the first copy,” Oreskes wrote, detailing how the writers learned a store had “inadvertently placed the book on sale five days before its official Nov. 17 release date.”

“They bought a copy, ripped it from its spine and scanned it into the system so it could be read and electronically searched,” he wrote. “A NewsNow moved within 40 minutes, followed quickly by multiple leads as details were gleaned from the 413-page manuscript.”

Wow, that sounds fun.

Read the whole thing >

