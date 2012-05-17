This Is How The Air Force Doubles The Combat Range Of Its Fighter Jets

Photo: 126th Air Refueling Wing/ Joshua Strang

“Fuel is a weapon.”



James Dunnigan, author of How to Make War explains what this means for fighter pilots:

Essentially, if one aircraft has more fuel than another in combat, it can force its adversary into a situation where the disadvantaged pilot will crash with empty gas tanks.

“The rule of thumb is that the combat radius is one-third the distance an aircraft can fly in a straight line on a full load of fuel. This assumes a trip out and back, plus one-third of fuel for combat operations.”

But the innovation of aerial refuel ling over the last century has modified this rule of thumb, so to speak.

Huge tanker aircraft take to the sky with gallons of extra fuel, ready for smaller planes to approach and replenish their tanks mid-air. Often, these tankers rescue pilots coming out of hostile airspace with depleted fuel supplies.

With air-to-air refueling, pilots can extend the combat radius of their planes, and more complex missions can be performed.

And they can take off with an emptier tank, which lightens the aircraft’s load — and makes carrying extra bombs possible.

Aerial refueling is actually a patented innovation. It all began in 1921, as an invention by U.S. War Department engineer Alexander de Seversky. It’s now practiced by air forces around the world, although the U.S. has the biggest aerial tanker fleet, using it to warfighters’ tactical advantage.

