How The 25 Richest People In Media Got That Way

Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America, and as you might expect, many have made their fortune in the ever-changing media industry.



In total 36 professionals from the media industry are represented on this year’s list.

#25: David Hearst Jr. - $1.8 Billion Grandson of Hearst media empire namesake, William Randolph Hearst. The family business operates 15 daily newspapers and magazines, multiple TV and radio stations, and holds stakes in cable networks ESPN, Lifetime, and A&E. Source: Forbes #24: George Hearst Jr. - $1.8 Billion Grandson of Hearst media empire namesake, William Randolph Hearst. Source: Forbes #23: Phoebe Hearst Cooke - $1.8 Billion Grandaughter of Hearst media empire namesake, William Randolph Hearst. Source: Forbes #22: Austin Hearst - $1.8 Billion Grandson of Hearst media empire namesake, William Randolph Hearst. Source: Forbes #21: Robert E Turner - $1.9 Billion Robert Turner pioneered 24-hour cable news by starting CNN in 1980. Now he enjoys tending to his 50,000 head bison herd, and the 2 million acres of property to his name. Source: Forbes #20: Amos Hostetter - $2 Billion In 1963, Hostetter invested $4,000 in a cable company with a fraternity brother. Continental Cablevision would eventually become the largest privately held cable company in the country, and sell to US West for $11 billion. Hostetter would later buy the company back, rename it MediaOne, and sell it to AT&T for $58 billion three years later. Source: Forbes #19: William Randolph Hearst III - $2.1 Billion Grandson of Hearst media empire namesake, William Randolph Hearst. Aside from a hefty inheritance, this Harvard grad was once editor and publisher of the San Francisco Examiner. Source: Forbes #18: A. Jerrold Perenchio - $2.2 Billion In 2007 this television tycoon sold Spanish-language broadcaster Univision for $13.7 billion. Perenchio lives in Malibu, and helped finance the L.A. Lakers victory parade after last year's NBA Championship. Source: Forbes #17: Martha Ingram - $2.4 Billion After her husband's death in 1995, Martha Ingram took over the $1.9 billion distribution business, Ingram Industries. Source: Forbes #16: Charles Dolan - $2.5 Billion Founder of Cablevision and HBO. Source: Forbes #15: Oprah Winfrey - $2.7 Billion Oprah's 25-year reign as the queen of daytime Television talkshows will end September 9, 2011. Nonetheless, the launch of her new venture, the Oprah Winfrey Network in January will likely keep her on the Forbes list years to come. Source: Forbes #14: Patrick McGovern - $2.7 Billion A true entrepreneur, McGovern sold his car for $5k and founded IDG which now reports $3 billion in sales. Source: Forbes #13: Sumner Redstone - $2.8 Billion In 1987 Redstone took control of Viacom via an acquisition. In 2009, Redstone sold roughly $1 billion worth of shares in Viacom and CBS. Source: Forbes #12: John Malone - $3 Billion Within the past year Malone has restructured several key holdings. He went public with DirecTV, and stock is up 50%. Source: Forbes #11: Steven Spielberg - $3 Billion Famed director, and original founder of DreamWorks. Source: Forbes #10: George Lucas - $3.25 Billion This Hollywood producer and director is still counting the $4.3 billion in box office sales from his six-movie Star Wars franchise. Source: Forbes #9: Haim Saban - $3.4 Billion Saban sold Israeli telecom company Bezeq for $1.7 billion. Has since bought back rights to the popular TV show, Power Rangers and plans to air an 18th season. Source: Forbes #8: David Geffen - $5.1 Billion The richest man in Hollywood, Geffen founded Asylum Records and Geffen Records. Has helped launch careers for Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith, and Eagles. Geffen is also one of the founding partners at DreamWorks studio. Source: Forbes #7: Charles Ergen - $5.2 Billion Founder of EchoStar, a satellite-TV service. Partnered with Google to launch Google TV this year. Source: Forbes #6: Donald Newhouse - $5.4 Billion Newhouse oversees the newspaper divison of Advance Publications, which operates local papers in more than 25 U.S. cities. He also owns a stake in Discovery Communications. Source: Forbes #5: Samuel Newhouse - $6.2 Billion Samual 'Si' Newhouse co-owns Advance Publications with brother Donald. He is also the chairman of Conde Nast. Source: Forbes #4: Blair Parry-Okeden - $6.2 Billion Inherited 25% stake in family business, Cox Enterprises. Source: Forbes #3: Jim Kennedy - $6.2 Billion Inherited 25% stake in family business, Cox Enterprises. Since being named the company's Chariman, Kennedy has increased annual revenues from $1.8 billion in 1988 to nearly $15 billion today. Source: Forbes #2: Rupert Murdoch - $6.2 Billion Murdoch is the chairman of News Corp. He built his media empire around Australian and U.S. papers, cable channel Fox News, and Fox film studio. Murdoch Sold 90% stake in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for $675 million this past February. Source: Forbes #1: Anne Cox Chambers - $12.5 Billion Chambers is heiress to the family media business, Cox Enterprises. The company has holdings in Cox Communications, Cox Media Group, Manheim, and AutoTrader.com. Anne Cox holds the title as French Legion of honour and was once an ambassador to Belgium under Jimmy Carter. Source: Forbes

