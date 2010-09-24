How The 25 Richest People In Media Got That Way

Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America, and as you might expect, many have made their fortune in the ever-changing media industry.
In total 36 professionals from the media industry are represented on this year’s list.
Grandson of Hearst media empire namesake, William Randolph Hearst. The family business operates 15 daily newspapers and magazines, multiple TV and radio stations, and holds stakes in cable networks ESPN, Lifetime, and A&E.
Source: Forbes
Robert Turner pioneered 24-hour cable news by starting CNN in 1980. Now he enjoys tending to his 50,000 head bison herd, and the 2 million acres of property to his name.
Source: Forbes
In 1963, Hostetter invested $4,000 in a cable company with a fraternity brother. Continental Cablevision would eventually become the largest privately held cable company in the country, and sell to US West for $11 billion. Hostetter would later buy the company back, rename it MediaOne, and sell it to AT&T for $58 billion three years later.
Source: Forbes
Grandson of Hearst media empire namesake, William Randolph Hearst. Aside from a hefty inheritance, this Harvard grad was once editor and publisher of the San Francisco Examiner.
Source: Forbes
In 2007 this television tycoon sold Spanish-language broadcaster Univision for $13.7 billion. Perenchio lives in Malibu, and helped finance the L.A. Lakers victory parade after last year's NBA Championship.
Source: Forbes
After her husband's death in 1995, Martha Ingram took over the $1.9 billion distribution business, Ingram Industries.
Source: Forbes
Oprah's 25-year reign as the queen of daytime Television talkshows will end September 9, 2011. Nonetheless, the launch of her new venture, the Oprah Winfrey Network in January will likely keep her on the Forbes list years to come.
Source: Forbes
A true entrepreneur, McGovern sold his car for $5k and founded IDG which now reports $3 billion in sales.
Source: Forbes
In 1987 Redstone took control of Viacom via an acquisition. In 2009, Redstone sold roughly $1 billion worth of shares in Viacom and CBS. Source: Forbes
Within the past year Malone has restructured several key holdings. He went public with DirecTV, and stock is up 50%. Source: Forbes
This Hollywood producer and director is still counting the $4.3 billion in box office sales from his six-movie Star Wars franchise.
Source: Forbes
Saban sold Israeli telecom company Bezeq for $1.7 billion. Has since bought back rights to the popular TV show, Power Rangers and plans to air an 18th season.
Source: Forbes
Founder of EchoStar, a satellite-TV service. Partnered with Google to launch Google TV this year. Source: Forbes
Newhouse oversees the newspaper divison of Advance Publications, which operates local papers in more than 25 U.S. cities. He also owns a stake in Discovery Communications.
Source: Forbes
Samual 'Si' Newhouse co-owns Advance Publications with brother Donald. He is also the chairman of Conde Nast.
Source: Forbes
Inherited 25% stake in family business, Cox Enterprises. Since being named the company's Chariman, Kennedy has increased annual revenues from $1.8 billion in 1988 to nearly $15 billion today.
Source: Forbes
Murdoch is the chairman of News Corp. He built his media empire around Australian and U.S. papers, cable channel Fox News, and Fox film studio. Murdoch Sold 90% stake in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for $675 million this past February.
Source: Forbes
Chambers is heiress to the family media business, Cox Enterprises. The company has holdings in Cox Communications, Cox Media Group, Manheim, and AutoTrader.com. Anne Cox holds the title as French Legion of honour and was once an ambassador to Belgium under Jimmy Carter.
Source: Forbes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.