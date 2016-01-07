Here's how the 1% celebrated the holidays on the Caribbean's ritziest island

Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.comYachts are parked in a harbour in St. Barts.
St. Barts — also known as Saint-Barthélemy or St. Barths — has long been a favourite vacation spot of the rich and famous.
The French Caribbean island and its beautiful beaches get especially busy during the holidays, when celebrities, fashion icons, and socialites head out to glamorous parties at beachfront clubs and on yachts.
Leonardo DiCaprio, George Lucas, Paul McCartney, Karlie Kloss, Diane von Furstenberg, David Geffen, and Justin Bieber are just a handful of the celebrities who were spotted around the island during the New Year’s celebrations.
Let’s see what they were up to.
Legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg looked content while celebrating her birthday on a yacht New Year's Eve.
Model Karlie Kloss (center) and Jennifer Meyer (left), a jewellery designer and wife of Tobey Maguire, joined in on the festivities.
One of the biggest parties, though, was hosted by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich at a restaurant and club called Do Brazil. Prince reportedly put on an hours-long performance.
Model Aarika Wolf, who was once linked to Calvin Harris, shared this photo of herself playing around on a jet ski.
Lana Scolaro, a 'rich kid of Instagram' who was once tied to Robin Thicke, partied with a massive bottle of Dom Perignon.
