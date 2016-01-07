Here's how the 1% celebrated the holidays on the Caribbean's ritziest island

Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com Yachts are parked in a harbour in St. Barts.

St. Barts — also known as Saint-Barthélemy or St. Barths — has long been a favourite vacation spot of the rich and famous.

The French Caribbean island and its beautiful beaches get especially busy during the holidays, when celebrities, fashion icons, and socialites head out to glamorous parties at beachfront clubs and on yachts.

Leonardo DiCaprio, George Lucas, Paul McCartney, Karlie Kloss, Diane von Furstenberg, David Geffen, and Justin Bieber are just a handful of the celebrities who were spotted around the island during the New Year’s celebrations.

Let’s see what they were up to.

Legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg looked content while celebrating her birthday on a yacht New Year's Eve. Model Karlie Kloss (center) and Jennifer Meyer (left), a jewellery designer and wife of Tobey Maguire, joined in on the festivities. The yacht life really doesn't look too bad. It looks like Kloss would agree, as seen in this photo taken by fashion writer Derek Blasberg. One of the biggest parties, though, was hosted by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich at a restaurant and club called Do Brazil. Prince reportedly put on an hours-long performance. Do Brazil is a trendy beachfront spot where the Kardashian clan has been spotted enjoying lunch. There seems to always be some kind of gathering going on. Lobster and rosé are a must. Model Aarika Wolf, who was once linked to Calvin Harris, shared this photo of herself playing around on a jet ski. She, too, made the most of the island's nightlife. Lana Scolaro, a 'rich kid of Instagram' who was once tied to Robin Thicke, partied with a massive bottle of Dom Perignon. Russian model Valentina Zelyaeva took the time to hike around the island. And Brazilian designer Sig Bergamin shared this stunning pool view. But you never have to go too far to enjoy a view -- here's the scene at Shell Beach, close to where travellers can catch the ferry to neighbouring St. Maarten.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.