Here's How Tesla Builds The All-Electric Model S In Just 3 Days

In recent months, Tesla Motors has turned its first profit and scooped up accolades for its all-electric Model S sedan.

Now it has to make and sell enough cars to keep itself in business.

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk said Model S production rate is ahead of schedule, and the company is now rolling out more than 400 new cars each week.

To see how it’s hitting that rate, Wired went behind the scenes at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, Calif., where it takes three to five days to build a Model S, according to VP of Manufacturing Gilbert Passin.

The process is smooth, efficient, and packed with robots.

You can watch the Wired video here, or click through to see how it’s done.

