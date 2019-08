The manufacturing of tennis balls is probably more complicated than you’d imagined.

The process starts with natural and synthetic rubber being kneaded and ends with the balls being packaged in pressurised tubes.

You can see all 11-steps in the video.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

