This Is How Teens Today React When You Show Them The 90s Internet

The Fine Brothers — the duo that showed us how little kids react to old computers and cassette players — just released a new video showing how teens respond when they’re forced to watch a 90s informational video called “The Kid’s Guide to the Internet.”

To teens born into the internet age, a tutorial on how to “surf the net” seems absolutely ridiculous.

When the mum character in the video reminds her kids to do their schoolwork, but not “all that cyber-net stuff” on the computer while she’s gone, one girl cracks up. “I can’t! I just can’t,”she says:

“What’s a web page? Something a duck walks on?” the little brother character quips. A worthy reaction:

When a character explains that you need to start every web address with “http://” this girl shakes her head, “Nah, you don’t have to do that anymore. You don’t have to type that in. You don’t need that anymore.”:

One girl can barely bear to watch the cheesy video: “How long is this?!”:

When the teens see how basic webpages used to look like, they’re stunned:

The Fine Brothers team also played the sound of an dial-up internet modem for the kids:

Prepare yourself for a blast from the past and then watch the hilarious video in its entirety:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

