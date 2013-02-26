How Modern Technology Is Destroying Your Posture At Work

Photo: Steelcase

A new study from office furniture-maker Steelcase found that new technologies like smartphones, tablets, and laptops have completely changed the way we sit at work.Specifically, the study of 2,000 people in 11 countries uncovered nine novel new postures that people take when interacting with technology and working that have the potential to cause pain and discomfort.



They range from the combination slouch/ hunch common to people working on laptops, to strained attempts to use a phone and laptop at the same time. The result of the study was their new Gesture chair, designed to account for the way we interact with devices and technology.

