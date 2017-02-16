How tech companies will win the battle over the connected car's digital dashboard

Automakers are increasingly connecting their new car models to meet growing consumer demand for in-car technology.

But automakers aren’t the only players seeking opportunities in the connected car market. Apple and Google have seen the increase in connected cars as a new opportunity to extend their mobile OS’ into cars’ digital dashboards with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, automakers are reluctant to let the two tech giants into their cars’ dashboard; automakers want to protect the wealth of data their cars generate. As a result, a battle over the car’s digital dashboard has ensued.

BI Intelligence Senior Analyst John Greenough recently showcased the following presentation at Business Insider’s IGNITION 2015 event, highlighting how the tech companies are positioned to win the battle over the car’s dashboard. The presentation highlights many of his reports throughout the year, including The Connected Car Report, The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Report, and his recent The In-Car Infotainment Center Report.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Apps in the car are highly desired.

Consumers are willing to switch to another automaker because of in-car technology.

75% of new cars shipped in 202 will be internet-connected.

Americans spend more time in their car than on tablets.

Cars are becoming a new source of data for automakers.

