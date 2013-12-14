How Tech Has Changed Sex, Dating, And Mating

OnLulu.com Alexandra Chong, CEO of dating app Lulu

Whether we want to admit it or not, technology is changing every single part of our lives in the 21st century.

One particular area that’s been impacted by this is our relationships. Online dating, considered to be an ugly term a long at first, has now has been redeemed with the creation of apps like OKCupid, Tinder, and Grindr.

Sparks and Honey, in collaboration with the Museum of Sex, have made an excellent deck explaining this evolution and where it could go in the future.

