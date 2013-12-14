How Tech Has Changed Sex, Dating, And Mating

OnLulu.comAlexandra Chong, CEO of dating app Lulu
Whether we want to admit it or not, technology is changing every single part of our lives in the 21st century.
One particular area that’s been impacted by this is our relationships. Online dating, considered to be an ugly term a long at first, has now has been redeemed with the creation of apps like OKCupid, Tinder, and Grindr.
Sparks and Honey, in collaboration with the Museum of Sex, have made an excellent deck explaining this evolution and where it could go in the future.
The services recognise compatible qualities on a very deep level. Now, there are apps to satisfy everyone's specific needs.
Also, we love instant gratification. For Tinder, the method of swiping left and right reduces the terrifying prospect of getting rejected in person.
However, there is a down side to this process. Apps like Faceatune let users create the best profile picture ever.
Once we match up with the right someone, we can use apps like Spreadsheets to gauge our performance in the bedroom. It's debatable if this could be a boon or detriment to our egos.
Virtual sex is becoming more accepted too. Mobile apps can help make long distance relationships more manageable while inventions like sexbots (yes, sexbots) make it easier to find love.
Relationships fall apart. It happens. Despite that, data can help us prepare better for the next encounter.
Alternative dating sources are starting to emerge. Events like Comic Con Speed dating are matching people with similar interests.
The upcoming film 'Her' explores one of these alternative lifestyles. The film follows Joaquin Phoenix falling in love with a Siri-like seductress voiced by Scarlett Johansson.
There's nothing wrong with being single. After graduating college, many 20-somethings can become more career-oriented.
Single people can still like weird things too. A phenomenon called Braingasms induces pleasure when people listen to soothing melodies. Unfortunately.....
Over sharing can quickly ruin a relationship. One important fact to remember is that relationships involve slowly opening up to each other. Despite that.....
It's still possible to find that special someone. Apps like Narrative Clip can preserve special memories of the courtship that could make the entire arduous courtship worth it.
