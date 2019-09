Some billionaires buy islands.

Some billionaires buy newspapers.

Some billionaires buy their neighbours’ homes.

Here’s how some of the most famous billionaires in tech spend their fortunes. (Many of them give away a lot of money too.)

(via WhoIsHostingThis.com)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.