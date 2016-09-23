23 teachers share how they feel at the beginning of every school year

The start of a new school year elicits a lot of feelings, and not just from parents and students.

For the average American, just thinking about returning from a mere two-day break from work often brings out a phenomenon known as “the Sunday night blues” — a whopping 76% of American workers say they worry on Sunday nights about the stresses awaiting them on Monday morning.

So, even though we know that teachers spend more time than you think working over the summer, you could imagine their return to the classroom after months away would amplify this phenomenon.

To find out just how teachers feel at the start of a new school year, we asked them to weigh in, and more than 50 teachers responded.

We’ve anonymously included some of their answers here:

“At the start of a new school year, I feel …

“Excited. I can’t wait to figure out what classes I get to teach.”

“Anxious. I am always nervous to meet my new students and see the new class dynamics. I can’t really prepare until I know my students and how they interact together.”

“Excited! It’s sort of like Christmas — it’s fun to start unwrapping each child’s personality and figuring out how to help them learn and grow.”

“Like there are a million ways to be better than I was last year. It’s a little overwhelming.”

“Hopeful.

“Excited and refreshed, yet completely overwhelmed.”

“As nervous as I did as a kid on the first day of school, but ready to fill little brains with knowledge.”

“Both excited and that there is a long road ahead.”

“Enthusiastic.”

“Excited yet nervous, even though I’ve been doing this for years!”

“Uncertain.”

“Excited but bummed summer is over!”

“Ecstatic. The first day is my favourite day of the year as it is ripe with possibilities.”

“Anxious and excited. It’s basically the same feeling the kids feel about going back to school. You worry if your kids will like you and if you have prepared enough fun and not too cheesy, ice breaker activities for the first week back. I also always make sure I have new first day of school outfit; I basically feel like it’s my first day of school all over again.”

“Excited and overwhelmed with stress.”

“Rested and ready to take on the year.”

“Excited for a brand new school year yet nervous about the upcoming and unknown challenges–kids and parents I’ve heard stories about; working with a new team of teachers and leaders

“A little rushed and apprehensive.”

“Anxious about all of the unknowns the upcoming school year will bring, but excited to get to know the students and implement new ideas that the previous year birthed.”

“Nervous and sad to leave my own child at home, but excited to meet my new children at school.”

“Overwhelmed with the amount of preparation that is involved.”

“Anxious yet hopeful.”

“Ready for battle, but in a good way.”

Responses have been edited for clarity.

NOW WATCH: 4 morning rituals that are hard to adopt but could really pay off



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.