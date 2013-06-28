INDICTMENT: Boston Bombing Suspect Ran Over His Brother While A Cop Was Trying To Drag Him To Safety

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed after he allegedly bombed the boston marathon.

An indictment against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev details what happened when he ran over his own brother and briefly evaded capture after allegedly bombing the Boston Marathon in April.



Tamerlan, 26, and his 19-year-old brother allegedly bombed the finish line of the marathon on April 15, killing three people (including a child) and maiming or otherwise injuring hundreds of others.

After the bombing, the Tsarnaev brothers tried to evade capture not far from Boston. Finally, police caught up with them in Watertown, Mass on April 19, when they were driving around in a stolen Mercedes.

The brothers got out of the Mercedes and used four IEDs against police just before 1 a.m., the indictment said. Police managed to tackle Tamerlan, struggling to handcuff him, but then his brother got back into the vehicle.

Dzhokhar then allegedly tried to ram the car into the three officers.

“When Dzhokhar drove the Mercedes at the three police officers, he barely missed Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese, who was attempting to drag Tamerlan Tsarnaev to safety,” the indictment said. “Then Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev ran over Tamerlan Tsarnaev, seriously injuring him and contributing to his death.”

After taking off in the Mercedes, he abandoned his car, smashed his mobile phones, and hid out in a boat where he allegedly scribbled his confessions to the bombing.

