How talking on a mobile while driving led to a $45 million ice bust

Some the ice seized by police. Source: NSW police

A 26-year-old man stopped by police because he was using a mobile phone while driving around Sydney’s Chinatown last week led to the discovery of nearly 90kg of methylamphetamine (ice) worth an estimated $45 million.

Police announced on Sunday that they’d arrested three people and recovered the drugs after stopping Neildeep Roy in Thomas Street, Haymarket, on Friday, because he was using a mobile phone, and allegedly found 3kg of ice, with a street value of $1.2 million in the car he was driving.

Roy was refused bail to appear in Central Local Court on Thursday.

Their continued investigations led them to stop a 30-year-old man with a suitcase in St Johns Park, in western Sydney around 4.30pm on Saturday. He was allegedly carrying 10kg of ice and has been charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and dealing in the proceeds of crime.

Just before 8pm that night, police raided a home on the same street and seized $1.4 million cash.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the Canberra Street property and taken to Fairfield Police Station, where he was charged with dealing in the proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited drug.

Investigations led to the search of another home in Ann Street, Marrickville, where police allegedly found a further 77.6kg of ice.

