Here's How Taco Bell Describes Its Customers

There are five kinds of people who dine at Taco Bell, according to the fast food chain.

They are “dudes,” “status feeders,” edgy cravers,” “morning hustlers,” and “social explorers,” according to a slide from a company presentation given to investors on Thursday.

The fast food chain has been praised for its ability to connect with the millennial generation through social media and edgy menu items like the Doritos Locos Taco.

Check out the slide below.

Urban Outfitters has also described its customers in a cringe-worthy way.

Management once referred to its clientele as “upscale homeless.”

