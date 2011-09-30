15 Tips On How Successful People Think

The world’s most successful people have one thing in common: they think differently from everyone else.



This is how John C. Maxwell introduces his New York Times bestseller, How Successful People Think (he’s also written a ton of leadership books, which have sold around 19 million copies worldwide).

Because we also believe that smart thinking will change your life, we picked up a copy from Barnes & Noble. Here are the best takeaways.

