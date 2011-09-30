15 Tips On How Successful People Think

The world’s most successful people have one thing in common: they think differently from everyone else.
This is how John C. Maxwell introduces his New York Times bestseller, How Successful People Think (he’s also written a ton of leadership books, which have sold around 19 million copies worldwide).
Because we also believe that smart thinking will change your life, we picked up a copy from Barnes & Noble. Here are the best takeaways.
Consider developing a thinking schedule like Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, who sets aside a half day every two weeks, a whole day every month, and two or three full days every year.
Source: How Successful People Think
Devote 80% of your energy to the most important 20% of your activities. Remember that you can't be everywhere, know everyone, and do everything. And avoid multitasking: it can cost you 40% efficiency.
Source: How Successful People Think
They're also selective about spending most of their time with people who challenge them.
Source: How Successful People Think
'Ideas have a short shelf life. You must act on them before the expiration date.'
Source: How Successful People Think
Remember the last time you had a brilliant idea at 2 a.m., but it sounded sort of ridiculous when you woke up the next morning?
Thoughts need to be 'shaped until they have substance' and need to stand the test of 'clarity and questioning.'
Source: How Successful People Think
Thinking with others yields higher returns. It's like giving yourself a shortcut. That's why brainstorming sessions are so effective.
Source: How Successful People Think
Too many people act, hoping that others have thought things through first.
To reject popular thinking you must be OK with feeling uncomfortable. Also remember that right now, there are a bunch of other people out there deciding to think for themselves -- and they're the ones who are successful.
Source: How Successful People Think
When you're strategic, you reduce your margin of error. Simply having vague ideas of where you are and what you want to accomplish will get you no where.
The keys to being strategic: 1. break the issue down, 2. ask why the problem needs to be solved, 3. identify the key issues, 4. review your resources, 5. put the right people in place.
Henry Ford once said, 'Nothing is particularly hard if you divide it into smaller parts.'
Source: How Successful People Think
Try new routes to work, meet new people, read books you might even consider boring. The key is exposure to new ideas and ways of life.
Source: How Successful People Think
You can't think you're always right. Give other concepts a chance.
Source: How Successful People Think
Too many people only plan for the day. Smart thinkers take time to plan out their weeks, months, and long-term goals -- and then they follow through.
They also don't walk into meetings, parties and coffee dates blind. They decide what they want to learn from people before walking through the door.
Source: How Successful People Think
If you're not reflecting, it's holding you back more than you think.
As Socrates said, 'An unexamined life is not worth living.'
Source: How Successful People Think
Smart people don't see limitations. They see possibilities.
Former baseball star Sam Ewing once said that 'nothing is so embarrassing as watching someone do something that you said could not be done.'
Source: How Successful People Think
They embrace ambiguity, don't fear failure, and hang out with other creative people.
Source: How Successful People Think
A realistic perspective allows you to get close enough to a problem in order to tackle it. Facing potential consequences also helps you be more efficient, and it gives you credibility.
To become a more realistic thinker, you must: 1. appreciate the truth, 2. do your homework and get the facts, 3. think through the pros and cons, 4. consider the worst-case scenario, and 5. align your thinking with your resources.
Source: How Successful People Think
'Learning how to master the process of thinking well leads you to productive thinking. If you can develop the discipline of good thinking and turn it into a lifetime habit, then you will be successful and productive all of your life.'
Source: How Successful People Think
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.