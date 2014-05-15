9 Ways Highly Successful People Think Differently Than Everyone Else

Success isn’t always about being more talented, luckier, or working harder than everybody else. It can come from thinking a little differently about the way you do business.

This is a theme we’ve seen among some of the most successful people across industries — from entrepreneurs and executives to famous artists.

With this in mind, we’ve put together some of the most amazing insights we’ve found on how successful people think differently than everyone else.

