12 Ways Successful People Think Differently

Shane Snow knows about efficiency. He authored 'Smartcuts,' one of the best business books of the year, while serving as chief creative officer of the rapidly growing startup Contently.

One key to getting so much done: outsource or automate whenever possible.

'If your time is worth $US25 or $US50 or $US500 an hour, then fork over the $US15 for someone else to do your laundry for you, and work on something for two hours instead,' he writes on LinkedIn.

'If you have to do tedious data entry to create a report every week, set up a spreadsheet to pull in and add the numbers for you,' he says. 'This is the entrepreneur's philosophy, and it can make you more productive than almost any other thing.'