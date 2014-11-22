How Successful People Make The Most Of Their Weekends

Over the course of our lives, we only get a few thousand weekends. The most successful people know better than to squander them by laying around or scrubbing the floors.

In her book, “What The Most Successful People Do On The Weekend,” time management expert Laura Vanderkam outlines how to make the most of this sacred time off from your harried workweeks.

She outlines how you can take control of your weekends by planning ahead, being selective with your time, and finally indulging what you love most.

This is an update of an article written by Carolyn Cutrone.

Make appointments for yourself, even if it's only to read a book. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee says you need to have a plan for the weekend, setting specific hours or minutes aside for activities you want to do.Then you have to commit. Huckabee advises: 'If you know you want to read a book, then get the book out and have it set aside and make plans to read it. Say it's going to be at 1. When that starts, get on it. Don't wait until that afternoon, then think -- could I read? Or listen to some music? Or take a walk? Then you'll sit about wasting an hour of what little time you have figuring out what to do with the rest of it.' You have to be disciplined and commit to the decisions you make. As you make your plans, don't discount something you haven't done in years. One of Vanderkam's key secrets is to 'dig deep.' Even if there are activities that you haven't done since childhood, you can still make them part of your regular weekends. For example, one of her readers signed up for Saturday morning piano lessons. She says that sometimes parents get so caught up in planning their kids' lives that they forget to schedule fun activities for themselves. Pick something that means a lot to you, and make it a permanent routine. Keep chores, errands, and busy work to a minimum on your days off. There are always things you have to do, but keeping chores to a minimum on the weekends is really important. Finishing chores shouldn't be central to your weekend because they often expand to fill available time. Instead, try to do a chore each day during the week. If that's not possible then set aside small windows of time during the weekend. For example, set a half an hour on a Friday night between dinner and when you watch a movie to put away the laundry, or 20 minutes between your piano lesson and bike ride on Saturday morning to empty the garbage. Setting small amounts of time will motivate you to get chores done quickly.

