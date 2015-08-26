How Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and 5 other super-successful people deal with stress

Everyone feels stressed out from time to time. In fact, according to a new infographic by Make It Cheaper, 47% of people feel stressed every day.

But the most successful people find ways to cope with it and remain cool, calm, and collected at work.

The below infographic highlights the lessons famous executives and CEOs like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Susan Wojcicki have learned and shared after years of successfully managing the stress that comes with running a business.

Read and take note.

Source: Make It Cheaper

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

