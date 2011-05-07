How Successful Is TechStars Really?

Brad Feld, entrepreneur and Boulder resident, is cofounder of TechStars.

TechStars is a three-month program for startups that’s harder to get into than an ivy league school.While we were impressed by the companies at TechStars NYC Demo Day last month, we wondered how successful the program really was.



How many startups get funded? How many startups succeed, and how many fail?

We collected data from all seven TechStars events (excluding NYC, which was too recent to secure accurate data) and found that the program really is a huge success.

60-five startups have gone through the program; only four have failed. Combined, the startups have raised more than $40 million dollars.

Check out 9 slides that show how successful the TechStars program really is >>

NOTE: The following charts were made with data from Crunchbase. If the companies have not recently updated their data, the amounts may not be completely current — but they’re close.

