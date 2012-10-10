These Simple Charts Show How Kodak Got Crushed By Its Competition

Hindsight is always 20/20. It now seems obvious that Blockbuster and Kodak would get squeezed out by competitors, and that Apple would dominate the marketplace.



But there are some key strategic moves that successful companies always make.

M.S.S. El Namaki put together some interesting charts for the Ivey Business Journal, breaking down the differences between successful strategies and those that are doomed to fail.

The strongest companies limit competitors, usually through mergers and acquisitions. Others attempt to create new areas of expertise or grow their strongest businesses by “seeking competencies.”

Companies in a weaker position will attempt to reassure markets by selling off weaker divisions and focusing on areas of strength. Those in dire straits can’t even manage that and are pushed towards an “end game”.

El Namaki provides great examples. P&G combined with Gilette to create an industry leader, as did the merger that led to ArcelorMittal. Kodak on the other hand saw its major business become obsolete. It doesn’t have an alternative strong business to focus on, or the money to seek a new one.

These charts highlight the incredible importance of a strong balance sheet. Once you’re below that middle line, strategic options become more and more limited.

In weak or uncertain markets, it lets you weather the storm, avoid pressure from activist investors, and buy assets on the cheap.

Core competency and market share take years to build and investment to maintain. Working from a position of strength to build them is far more effective than restructuring to appease the market.

