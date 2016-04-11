Here's who would win in a dogfight between Russia and the US's top fighter jets

Russia’s Air Force recently grabbed the international spotlight with its bombing campaign in support of Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad, but how does it stack up against the world’s greatest Air Force?

During Russia’s stint in Syria, four of their latest and greatest Su-35 Flanker jets flew sorties just miles from the only operational fifth-generation fighter jet in the world, the US’s F-22 Raptor.

Given the fundamental differences between these two top-tier fighter jets, we thought it would be fun to take a look at the technical specifications and find out which fighter would win in a head-to head matchup.

