Using Twitter Improves Students' Grades, And Other Surprising Tech Usage Facts

Alyson Shontell
OnlineEducation.net made an infographic based on results from a student/technology study.

Among the interesting findings:

  • When students stopped using digital devices for 24 hours, they experienced withdrawal symptoms similar to those of alcoholics and drug addicts.
  • 38% of students say they can’t go more than 10 minutes without using a digital device
  • Students feel their laptop is more important than textbooks.
  • They spend 182 minutes per day texting each other and 102 minutes on Facebook.
  • Students perform better in classes that use Twitter by an average of 5 grade points.

Here’s the infographic:

Students Love Technology

Via: OnlineEducation.net

