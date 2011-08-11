Using Twitter Improves Students' Grades, And Other Surprising Tech Usage Facts

OnlineEducation.net made an infographic based on results from a student/technology study.
Among the interesting findings:
- When students stopped using digital devices for 24 hours, they experienced withdrawal symptoms similar to those of alcoholics and drug addicts.
- 38% of students say they can’t go more than 10 minutes without using a digital device
- Students feel their laptop is more important than textbooks.
- They spend 182 minutes per day texting each other and 102 minutes on Facebook.
- Students perform better in classes that use Twitter by an average of 5 grade points.
Here’s the infographic:
Via: OnlineEducation.net
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.