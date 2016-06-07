Stress at work is costing employers $300 billion a year -- here's why

Research suggests that people may be more stressed today than ever before — and it’s costing employers (and employees) big time.

According to a new infographic created by Eastern Kentucky University’s online Bachelor of Science in Occupational Safety program, companies spend about $300 billion annually for health care and missed work days as a result of workplace stress.

Meanwhile, employees are feeling less energetic, more agitated, and getting less sleep due to increased demands at work — causing them to experience physical and psychological symptoms, fight with people close to them, and have more accidents on the job, among other things.

Check out the infographic below to see how stress in the workplace is “reshaping” America:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.