Storm Chasers Built This Crazy SUV To Drive Through Tornadoes [PICTURES]

Reed Timmer and Sean Casey became two of the world’s best-known tornado experts by seeking out and studying the deadly storms in the Discovery Channel show “Storm Chasers” (2007-2012).



Their adventures would not have been be possible without the right equipment — especially the right vehicles.

In a Discovery Channel video, “Storm Chasers” host Timmer gives a tour of the Dominator 2, one of their best rides.

He explains all the features — from steel plating to air cannons to extra windshield wipers — that make it the perfect ride for driving into the heart of a tornado and coming out with everyone alive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.