Storm Chasers Built This Crazy SUV To Drive Through Tornadoes [PICTURES]

Reed Timmer and Sean Casey became two of the world’s best-known tornado experts by seeking out and studying the deadly storms in the Discovery Channel show “Storm Chasers” (2007-2012).
Their adventures would not have been be possible without the right equipment — especially the right vehicles.
In a Discovery Channel video, “Storm Chasers” host Timmer gives a tour of the Dominator 2, one of their best rides.
He explains all the features — from steel plating to air cannons to extra windshield wipers — that make it the perfect ride for driving into the heart of a tornado and coming out with everyone alive.
Surrounded by 16 gauge (that's about .06 inches thick) steel plating, it weighs in at about 8,000 pounds.
A hydraulics system lowers the car's shell to be flush with the ground, so wind doesn't get underneath and flip the Dominator over.
Of course, the Dominator is made to study tornadoes, not just survive them. The radar dome on the roof of the measures upward and downward motion inside the storms.
All of those features combine to make it the perfect vehicle for chasing, and understanding, tornadoes.
