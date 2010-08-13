How Stocks Have Done On Friday The 13th Since 1900

Yesterday I saw an article on Friday the 13th performance in the S&P 500 since 1991 (Friday the 13th to Save the Week?). It inspired me to take a longer look back using the Dow since 1900. So, in the spirit of market trivia (and with no implied forecast for today’s close) here’s what I found.



Photo: DShort.com

Incidentally, that top 2.66% gain on Friday, December 13th of 1929 was preceded by a Thursday decline of -5.92%. Still the Friday rally held the week’s loss to a mere -4.04% and trimmed the loss since the 1929 high to -34.5%. Unfortunately this legendary Dow Crash would fall another 83.49% to rock bottom in July 1932.

———–

This guest post previously appeared at DShort.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.