Here's One Example Of How Steven Sinofsky Alienated Microsoft's Top Executives

From Nick Wingfield at the New York Times, here’s an example of how Steven Sinofsky, the ousted Windows boss, wasn’t a team player:One example of the kind of behaviour that hurt Mr. Sinofsky’s standing at the company occurred this year at a two-day retreat for Microsoft’s senior executives at the Semiahmoo resort on the coast just below the Canadian border in Washington State. At the meeting, Microsoft’s various division heads were expected to make presentations on their businesses, answer questions and remain to hear their peers repeat the exercise.



When Mr. Sinofsky stood on the first day to speak about the Windows division, he told the group he had not prepared a presentation, and if they wanted to catch up on the progress of Windows 8, they could read his company blog, where he publicly chronicled the software’s development. He answered questions from the audience and then left the resort, while his colleagues remained until the next day, according to multiple people who were present.

Read more at the New York Times

It seems like a small thing, but it’s telling of the bigger picture. Sinofsky didn’t want to be a team player. He thought he was above the law.

