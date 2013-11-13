How Steve Jobs Inspired Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has taken a break from his new job

as a product engineer helping Lenovobuild tablets (yes, that’s for real), to do an interview about

Steve Jobs for Esquire Magazine.

Kutcher never met Jobs but he said Jobs gave a speech that really inspired him and gave him insight on how to play Jobs for the movie.

Kutcher told Esquire:

Jobs was an extraordinary guy, but a very ordinary guy in many ways. There was a speech that I found where he said, ‘So when you grow up, if you spend your life trying not to bounce into walls, just inheriting what you get, you’ve got to know your life can be a lot broader than that. Once you realise one simple thing: Everything around you that you call life was made by people who are no smarter than you. And you can change it. You can influence it. You can build your own things that other people can use.’

And I heard that and I knew exactly what the niche for making that movie was, what the social need for making the movie was. For people seeking purpose.