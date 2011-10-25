Steve Jobs Let His Son Sit In Closed Door Meetings As Apple Grappled With The Antennagate Fiasco

Photo: 60 Minutes

During the whole iPhone 4 “Antennagate” crisis of summer 2010, Steve Jobs and other high level executives spent two straight days hammering out a PR strategy.But the most interesting detail of those strategy sessions was that Jobs decided to bring his son Reed, then a high school senior, to sit in.



The family was on vacation in Hawaii when reports of the iPhone 4 antenna problems rolled in, prompting Jobs to cut his trip short so he could deal with the crisis.

It’s a rare and touching look into Steve Jobs playing the role of father and CEO at the same time.

According to Walter Isaacson’s biography, Jobs told Reed:

“I’m going to be in meetings 24/7 for probably two days and I want you to be in every single one because you’ll learn more in those two days than you would in two years at business school,” he told him. “You’re going to be in the room with the best people in the world making really tough decisions and get to see how the sausage is made.”

