How Steve Jobs Built An Empire And Then Lost It Overnight

Photo: Bloomberg TV

At 23, Steve Jobs had more money then his parents would ever make and, as the cofounder of Apple Computer, a product that would change the world forever.A couple years later, he holed himself up in a 17,000 square-foot mansion without furniture, and drove a team of crack engineers mad, pushing them to build the Macintosh.



By the time he was 30, the dream was over and Jobs was on the street, fired from the company he helped to build.

In its compelling new documentary series, Game Changers, Bloomberg TV tells the story of how Jobs lost Apple and then won it back – becoming the world’s most powerful innovator in the process.

